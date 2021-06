Adams (ankle) returned to action for Double-A San Antonio on Sunday, going 0-for-4 as a designated hitter in the affiliate's 12-2 loss to Northwest Arkansas.

Adams had been out of the lineup for just over a week with the ankle injury. Given that San Antonio chose to use Abrams as a DH in his first game back rather than at shortstop, he may not be 100 percent recovered from the injury, but the organization likely doesn't view the ankle issue as a major concern.