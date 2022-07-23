site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-cj-abrams-scratched-from-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' CJ Abrams: Scratched from Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Abrams was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Mets for an undisclosed reason, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports.
All we know is that Ha-Seong Kim replaced Abrams in the lineup at shortstop. Consider Abrams day-to-day for now.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read