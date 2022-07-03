Abrams is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

The lefty-hitting Abrams will sit for the second game in a row with the Dodgers bringing another lefty (Clayton Kershaw) to the hill. Before the back-to-back absences, Abrams started in 11 consecutive games, slashing .231/.250/.282 over that stretch. However, Manny Machado missed 10 of those contests with an ankle injury, and now that he's being reinstalled as the Padres' everyday third baseman, Abrams will have to battle Ha-Seong Kim for playing time at shortstop. Though Kim bats from the right side of the plate, he may not have to settle for the short side of platoon since he's outperformed Abrams at the dish during their respective time in the big leagues this season.