Padres' CJ Abrams: Sitting versus southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
Abrams is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Abrams will once again head to the bench against a left-handed starting pitcher. Ha-Seong Kim will start at shortstop with Clayton Kershaw on the mound for Los Angeles.
