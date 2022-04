Abrams went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a 12-1 victory over the Braves on Thursday.

Abrams enjoyed a special moment when he slammed a long ball to left field in his first MLB home at-bat in the second inning. The rookie shortstop made an out in each of his other four plate appearances, however, lowering his average to .105 on the season. There's little doubt about Abrams' immense talent, but he's mostly struggled thus far in his first taste of the big leagues.