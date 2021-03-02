Abrams started at second base and went 0-for-2 in Monday's exhibition loss to the Cubs.

The Padres' top prospect didn't log any time at second base during his lone season in the minors in 2019, but he figures to be considered for a transition to the position given Fernando Tatis' stranglehold on the shortstop job in San Diego well into the future. Abrams is only 20 years old and is likely at least a year away from being ready to stake his claim in the majors, so San Diego has some time to figure out where he'll eventually fit in their loaded lineup.