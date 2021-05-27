Abrams (ankle) remains out of the lineup for Double-A San Antonio on Thursday.
Abrams has not played since limping off the field following a play at first base Saturday. He remains on the active roster and is considered day-to-day, according to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
