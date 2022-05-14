Abrams has gone 5-for-15 with three home runs, nine RBI, six runs and two stolen bases in three games since being sent down to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Abrams made the big club out of spring training but struggled against big-league pitching, slashing .182/.270/.273 over 65 plate appearances. The Padres consequently sent him down for his first stint at the Triple-A level, and the 21-year-old responded by slamming two long balls in his first game and another in his second. It wouldn't be surprising to see Abrams back with San Diego at some point during the campaign.