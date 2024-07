Solano went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run and an RBI against the Rangers in Thursday's 3-1 victory.

Solano opened the scoring in the contest with an RBI double in the fourth inning. He finished with his second three-hit performance of the campaign, and he's collected multiple knocks in five of his past nine games. Solano is slashing a robust .382/.417/.471 with five RBI and six runs over that stretch.