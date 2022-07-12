Ruiz had his contract selected from Triple-A El Paso by the Padres and will start in center field and bat eighth Tuesday against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

One of San Diego's top prospects, Ruiz will make his major-league debut Tuesday after appearing in only 28 games at the Triple-A level. The 23-year-old began the season with Double-A San Antonio and posted a 1.085 OPS to earn a promotion, and he responded with a .315/.457/.477 slash line with El Paso. His main fantasy appeal comes from his speed, however, as he collected a whopping 60 stolen bases in 69 attempts over 77 games between the two minor-league stops. The Padres are likely to give him a look in an everyday role while he's up with the big club.