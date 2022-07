Ruiz will start in left field and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Rockies.

After making his MLB debut in center field Tuesday, Ruiz will now pick up his second straight start in left field while Jose Azocar remains on the bench. The speedy 23-year-old rookie looks like he'll be a regular in the San Diego lineup until the Padres get one of Jurickson Profar (concussion) or Wil Myers (knee) back from the injured list.