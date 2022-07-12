site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Esteury Ruiz: Making big-league debut Tuesday
Ruiz will be in the Padres' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Ruiz has not yet been called up by the Padres, but manager Bob Melvin revealed that he will both join the big club and make his big-league debut Tuesday night.
