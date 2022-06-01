Ruiz is hitting .343/.474/.604 with eight homers, 33 steals (on 38 attempts) and a 30:38 BB:K for Double-A San Antonio.

He's averaged a run scored per game (49 in 46) and has been extra hot over the last week, hitting .360 with three homers and four steals. This is a full-blown breakout for Ruiz, who's cut down his strikeout rate to an impressive 17.4 percent while posting easily the highest walk rate of his career at 13.8 percent -- all while hitting for power to a degree we've never seen from him before. He also clearly fits better in center field than he ever did at second base, and with Trent Grisham struggling mightily with the bat this year, it's worth wondering when the Padres might start thinking about trying Ruiz out in the big leagues. It's worth noting that he's not yet on the 40-man roster, though.