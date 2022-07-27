Ruiz will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Though he'll be included in the lineup for the series finale, the 23-year-old rookie is starting for only the second time in seven games and looks like he'll be stuck in a short-side platoon role for the time being. The Padres could welcome Wil Myers (knee) back from the 10-day injured list later this week, at which point Ruiz could be a natural candidate to get optioned back to Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.