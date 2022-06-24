Ruiz has posted a .375/.500/.661 slash line with four homers, 11 steals and an 8:14 BB:K through 14 games since his promotion to Triple-A El Paso.

After putting up a 1.085 OPS in Double-A he has a 1.161 OPS at his new level, and Ruiz has a ridiculous 48 stolen bases to go with 13 homers on the season. The question now is when he gets the call to the big leagues and where he plays. Right field could be a temporary fit with Wil Myers hurt, and both Jurickson Profar and Trent Grisham have been well short of spectacular at the dish. Regardless of whose playing time he takes, it's clear that Ruiz has earned a shot with the Padres.