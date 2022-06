Ruiz was promoted to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday and is 1-for-7 with a home run, three walks and three strikeouts through two games.

The 23-year-old outfielder needed a challenge after hitting .344/.474/.611 with nine home runs and 37 steals in 49 games at Double-A. He is not on the 40-man roster, but if he carries that success over at Triple-A, he could make his big-league debut in the second half.