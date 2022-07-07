Ruiz has stolen at least one base in seven consecutive games for Triple-A El Paso and is now hitting .333/.471/.521 with four homers and 20 swipes in 24 games since being promoted.

The power production has fallen off recently -- he actually hasn't homered since June 15 -- but speed rarely slumps, and the 23-year-old just keeps getting on base at a terrific pace. Ruiz has now collected a whopping 57 steals in his Double-A and Triple-A action this year, and he's posted almost identical strikeout and walk numbers at both levels. There's obvious potential for massive fantasy impact here once the Padres see fit to bring him up, though they've given no indication of when that might occur.