Ruiz went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rockies. He was also caught stealing once.

Ruiz hit a single in his first major-league at-bat. He added an RBI single in the eighth inning, but he was caught attempting to steal third to end the frame. The 23-year-old will likely be a huge speed asset when in the lineup -- he's logged 60 stolen bases in 77 games between Double-A and Triple-A action this season. He figures to get a chance to challenge for playing time primarily in left field with Jurickson Profar (concussion) out, though Ruiz started in center field in his big-league debut Tuesday to give Trent Grisham a partial day off.