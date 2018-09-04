Mejia was called up by the Padres on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

Mejia has played in 12 major-league games, hitting just 2-for-15. He hit a solid .293/.338/.471 over 110 games at the Triple-A level with Columbus and El Paso this season, however. Assuming he can stick at catcher -- the Padres seem to have abandoned the Indians' experiment of converting him into an outfielder -- he has the potential to be one of the best-hitting backstops in the league, with an excellent feel for contact and average power. The Padres have a decent young catcher in the 26-year-old Austin Hedges, though Mejia has a higher offensive ceiling. The playing-time split between the pair down the stretch could offer insight into San Diego's plan for the future.