Padres' Francisco Mejia: Called up by Padres
Mejia was called up by the Padres on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
Mejia has played in 12 major-league games, hitting just 2-for-15. He hit a solid .293/.338/.471 over 110 games at the Triple-A level with Columbus and El Paso this season, however. Assuming he can stick at catcher -- the Padres seem to have abandoned the Indians' experiment of converting him into an outfielder -- he has the potential to be one of the best-hitting backstops in the league, with an excellent feel for contact and average power. The Padres have a decent young catcher in the 26-year-old Austin Hedges, though Mejia has a higher offensive ceiling. The playing-time split between the pair down the stretch could offer insight into San Diego's plan for the future.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...