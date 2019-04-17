Padres' Francisco Mejia: Can't control run game
Mejia went hitless and struck out once in three at-bats Tuesday in the Padres' 8-2 loss to the Rockies.
The unproductive night at the dish sunk Mejia's OPS to .386 for the season, but that was the least of the young backstop's problems Tuesday. The Rockies ran wild on Mejia all night, going 5-for-5 on steal attempts. Defense has never been Mejia's calling card, but he'll need to at least provide a token threat of controlling the run game to have any shot of unseating Austin Hedges as the team's top catcher.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...