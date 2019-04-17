Mejia went hitless and struck out once in three at-bats Tuesday in the Padres' 8-2 loss to the Rockies.

The unproductive night at the dish sunk Mejia's OPS to .386 for the season, but that was the least of the young backstop's problems Tuesday. The Rockies ran wild on Mejia all night, going 5-for-5 on steal attempts. Defense has never been Mejia's calling card, but he'll need to at least provide a token threat of controlling the run game to have any shot of unseating Austin Hedges as the team's top catcher.