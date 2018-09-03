Mejia went 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and three runs for Triple-A El Paso in its 9-4 win over Tacoma on Sunday.

It was the second four-hit performance of the season for Mejia, who is slashing .322/.359/.576 with seven home runs, seven doubles and at triple across 128 plate appearances in the Pacific Coast League since coming over in a trade from the Indians. Mejia wasn't among the wave of players the Padres activated when rosters expanded Saturday, but he could earn a promotion once El Paso is eliminated from the PCL postseason.