Padres' Francisco Mejia: Continues to split time
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 10, 2020
at
6:34 pm ET 1 min read
Mejia will sit Monday against the Dodgers.
Mejia has started nine times behind the plate this season compared to eight for Austin Hedges, who starts Sunday. The pair have alternated starts for eight straight games, so Mejia should have a good chance to return to action Tuesday.
