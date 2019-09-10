Mejia (oblique) took batting practice Monday and could return next week, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Mejia swung the bat for the first time since suffering a right oblique strain Aug. 28. Manager Andy Green indicated that Mejia would take batting practice for a few more days before potentially playing in the instructional league. If all goes well, the 23-year-old could return to the Padres next week.