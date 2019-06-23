Padres' Francisco Mejia: Day off Sunday
Mejia is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Pirates.
Mejia started the last four games behind the plate and appears to have taken over the starting role, but he nonetheless takes a maintenance day in the series finale. Austin Hedges will start in his absence at Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Emerging as No. 1 backstop•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Drills first 2019 homer•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Headed to majors•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Activated and sent to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Progressing in rehab•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.