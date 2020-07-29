site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Day off Wednesday
Mejia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game at San Francisco.
Mejia started the past two games but remains hitless through four appearances. Austin Hedges receives the start behind the plate for the Friars on Wednesday.
