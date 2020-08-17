Mejia is dealing with a left thumb contusion Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Mejia wasn't in the lineup for Sunday's contest, but he's apparently dealing with an injury. It's unclear when or how he suffered the injury, but the Padres currently only have one other catcher (Austin Hedges) on the active roster. Whether the injury will require a stay on the injured list remains to be seen, but allowing Mejia time to recover would let the Padres add catching depth while he's on the mend. The 24-year-old is off to a slow start this season, hitting just .079 with two extra-base hits, two RBI and nine strikeouts over 16 games.