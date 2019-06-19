Padres' Francisco Mejia: Drills first 2019 homer
Mejia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Brewers.
He took Brandon Woodruff deep in the sixth inning for his first big-league homer of the year. Despite big numbers in the minors and a strong prospect pedigree, Mejia is still trying to establish himself in the majors, slashing .173/.232/.323 through 138 career plate appearances, but Tuesday's long ball could give him a boost of confidence.
