Mejia was optioned by the Padres on Saturday.
The Padres simply didn't need Mejia, as they acquired both Austin Nola and Jason Castro while he was out for a month with a bruised left thumb. Nola presumably lines up as the team's starting catcher heading into next season, but Castro will be a free agent, so Mejia could earn a bench spot next year. He won't necessarily have the job locked down, though, as he hit just .077/.143/.179 in 42 plate appearances this season, dragging his career line down to .225/.282/.386 in 362 trips to the plate. Eric Hosmer returned from a fractured finger in a corresponding move.