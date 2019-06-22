Padres' Francisco Mejia: Emerging as No. 1 backstop
Mejia will start at catcher and bat seventh Saturday against the Pirates.
Now in the lineup for a fourth consecutive contest, Mejia appears to have at least temporarily supplanted Austin Hedges as the Padres' No. 1 catcher. Mejia's receiving and game-calling skills still leave much to be desired, but he's done his part at the plate since moving back up to the big leagues earlier this week, recording four hits -- including a home run and double -- over his prior three starts.
More News
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Drills first 2019 homer•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Headed to majors•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Activated and sent to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Progressing in rehab•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Out with sprained knee•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.