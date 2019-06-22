Mejia will start at catcher and bat seventh Saturday against the Pirates.

Now in the lineup for a fourth consecutive contest, Mejia appears to have at least temporarily supplanted Austin Hedges as the Padres' No. 1 catcher. Mejia's receiving and game-calling skills still leave much to be desired, but he's done his part at the plate since moving back up to the big leagues earlier this week, recording four hits -- including a home run and double -- over his prior three starts.

