Mejia was removed from Saturday's game against the Cardinals with a right forearm contusion after being hit by a pitch.

Mejia was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the second inning and remained in to run the bases, but he was removed for a pinch hitter later in the inning as the Friars batted around. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but there's a solid chance Mejia will be out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale.