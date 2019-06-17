Mejia was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Mejia was activated from the 10-day injured list June 1 and was then optioned to Triple-A, though his play while with the Chihuahuas has earned him a promotion, hitting .365 with four homers and 12 RBI over 18 contests. He'll slot in as the backup catcher behind Austin Hedges.

More News
Our Latest Stories