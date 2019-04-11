Padres' Francisco Mejia: Hits bench
Mejia is out of the lineup against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Mejia continues to platoon with Austin Hedges, as he'll head to the bench after starting two straight games. Neither backstop is hitting particularly well to start the season, and they should be expected to continue to split duty unless one starts to separate themselves with some more consistent offensive output.
