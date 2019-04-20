Padres' Francisco Mejia: Hitting second Saturday
Mejia is starting at catcher and hitting second against the Reds on Saturday.
The 23-year-old backstop hasn't been able to get it going at the dish, hitting just .143 over 28 at-bats, but he'll slot in for Austin Hedges and man the two-spot in the order for this contest against the Reds. He'll look to get on track offensively, but also be more effective in stopping the run game, as the Rockies stole five bases on him in his last start on April 17.
