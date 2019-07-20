Mejia is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.

On the bench for the third time in four games, Mejia looks to have fallen into a timeshare at catcher with Austin Hedges after having appeared to seize control of primary duties in late June. A bat-first catcher, Mejia hasn't helped his case for sticking ahead of Hedges on the depth chart by supplying a lackluster .205/.244/.308 through 12 games this month.