Padres' Francisco Mejia: Makes Opening Day roster
Mejia will be included on the Padres' Opening Day roster, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Mejia earned himself a spot on the team's Opening Day roster thanks to an impressive showing in spring; across 18 Cactus League games, the backstop slashed .348/.375/.630 with three homers and 14 RBI. He figures to open the season as the backup behind the dish to Austin Hedges, though the 23-year-old could force his way into the lineup more regularly if he carries his success from spring into the regular season.
