Mejia was held out of action by the Padres following their trade for him until Tuesday because of a bruised arm, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Mejia made his debut Tuesday night for Triple-A El Paso. He had been repeatedly hit in the same place by foul balls. It'll be interesting to see how long the Padres keep Mejia at catcher, as his defensive abilities there have been questioned, whereas the incumbent Austin Hedges is considered a strong defensive catcher.