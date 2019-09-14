Mejia (oblique) could rejoin the Padres as early as Monday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Mejia began taking batting practice last week and has since moved on to game action in the instructional league in Arizona. The Padres will head to Milwaukee for a four-game series beginning Monday, during which Mejia could rejoin the team. He has been on the 10-day IL since Aug. 30 while nursing a strained right oblique.