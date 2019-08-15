Mejia went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored twice in Wednesday's win over the Rays.

Mejia walked in his first at-bat and subsequently came around to score San Diego's first run, then crossed the plate again after rapping a single in the fourth inning. The 23-year-old has now notched seven multi-hit games during a red-hot August in which he has slashed .515/.529/.758 with a pair of homers in 33 at-bats.