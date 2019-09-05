Mejia (oblique) played catch up to 90 feet and participated in defensive and agility drills Wednesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Manager Andy Green indicated that Mejia is still on track for a return this year as long as he continues to progress. The 23-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain Aug. 30. He is hitting .263 with eight homers in 205 at-bats this season.