Padres' Francisco Mejia: Out again Thursday
Mejia is not in the lineup Thursday against the Giants.
Mejia will sit for a second straight game as Austin Hedges picks up another start behind the dish in his stead. Since the start of August, the backstop is slashing a healthy .348/.394/.606 with four home runs across 22 games.
