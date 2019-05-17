Padres' Francisco Mejia: Progressing in rehab
Mejia (knee) has started baseball activities and could be in line for a rehab assignment soon, Bill Center of Padres.com reports.
The 23-year-old backstop has been out since May 11 with a sprained knee, but manager Andy Green said Thursday he's started catching again, indicating he's progressing from the injury. "If he feels good and is moving well, at some point in the near future we'll talk about a rehab assignment for him and let him go catch some games to make sure that knee is holding up," Green said. "Structurally, it is sound, it's just been sore for him a good portion of the year." Mejia was hitting just .167 over 54 at-bats before going down with the injury.
