Padres' Francisco Mejia: Racks up three hits, stolen base
Mejia went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in a losing effort against the Dodgers on Sunday.
The 23-year-old doubled leading off the third inning and subsequently came around to score the first run of the game for the Padres. He also singled and stole second base in the sixth, collecting his first steal in the majors and first at any level since 2017. In his second season in San Diego, Mejia is slashing .243/.294/.378 with four homers in 160 plate appearances this season.
