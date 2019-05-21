Padres' Francisco Mejia: Set for rehab assignment
Mejia (knee) will make a rehab appearance for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
It will be the first on-field action for the 23-year-old backstop since he hit the injured list with a knee sprain on May 11. He's eligible to return at anytime, so assuming he makes it through a few games without any setbacks, he should return to the Padres in the near future.
