Mejia (knee) will make a rehab appearance for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It will be the first on-field action for the 23-year-old backstop since he hit the injured list with a knee sprain on May 11. He's eligible to return at anytime, so assuming he makes it through a few games without any setbacks, he should return to the Padres in the near future.

