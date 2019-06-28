Padres' Francisco Mejia: Sits Friday
Mejia is not in Friday's lineup against the Cardinals.
He is 7-for-23 (.304 AVG) with two home runs in seven games since rejoining the big club on June 17. Austin Hedges will start behind the dish, hitting eighth.
