Mejia is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Mejia has been acting as the Padres' primary backstop for much of the past month, but he'll cede a second straight start to Austin Hedges as San Diego wraps up its series in Miami. Manager Andy Green may just be rewarded Hedges with another turn after the 26-year-old went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk to aid the Padres to a 3-2 win Wednesday.