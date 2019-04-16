Mejia is catching and hitting eighth against the Rockies on Tuesday.

Mejia slots in for Austin Hedges for the second game of this series with Colorado. The 23-year-old hasn't gotten going yet at the plate coming off a standout spring training that saw him log a 1.005 OPS, as he's hitting just .160 over his first 25 at-bats. He'll look to get on track against Rockies starter Jon Gray.

