Padres' Francisco Mejia: Starting Tuesday
Mejia is catching and hitting eighth against the Rockies on Tuesday.
Mejia slots in for Austin Hedges for the second game of this series with Colorado. The 23-year-old hasn't gotten going yet at the plate coming off a standout spring training that saw him log a 1.005 OPS, as he's hitting just .160 over his first 25 at-bats. He'll look to get on track against Rockies starter Jon Gray.
