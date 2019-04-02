Padres' Francisco Mejia: Starting Tuesday
Mejia will start at catcher and hit seventh in Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
It's the second start of the season for the 23-year-old backstop, who went 0-for-4 in his only other appearance against the Giants on March 30. Austin Hedges has drawn most of the action and is swinging the bat well with four hits in 11 at-bats, so he's drawing the majority of the workload at the outset of the season. Mejia had a standout spring at the plate, however, with a 1.005 OPS over 48 at-bats, so he'll look to transfer that over to the regular season and make a case for more starts.
