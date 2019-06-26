Padres' Francisco Mejia: Steps in as DH
Mejia will serve as the Padres' designated hitter and will bat sixth Wednesday against the Orioles.
Mejia caught all nine innings of Tuesday's 8-3 win, reaching base three times on the night while slugging a solo home run. Thanks to the DH spot being available in Baltimore, Mejia will stick in the lineup for the day game after the night game, marking his sixth start in seven contests. The Padres seem content to roll with Mejia as their primary option behind the plate while he sports a hot bat.
More News
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Day off Sunday•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Emerging as No. 1 backstop•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Drills first 2019 homer•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Headed to majors•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Activated and sent to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Francisco Mejia: Set for rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...