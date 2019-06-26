Mejia will serve as the Padres' designated hitter and will bat sixth Wednesday against the Orioles.

Mejia caught all nine innings of Tuesday's 8-3 win, reaching base three times on the night while slugging a solo home run. Thanks to the DH spot being available in Baltimore, Mejia will stick in the lineup for the day game after the night game, marking his sixth start in seven contests. The Padres seem content to roll with Mejia as their primary option behind the plate while he sports a hot bat.