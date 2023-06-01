Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Marlins.

Sanchez has gotten off to quite a start with the Padres. He's homered in back-to-back games while going 4-for-11 with four RBI in three contests since being claimed off waivers from the Mets. The 30-year-old Sanchez should see regular at-bats in San Diego, likely splitting time behind the plate with Austin Nola while Luis Campusano (thumb) is sidelined through the All-Star break. While Sanchez is now four years removed from his 34-home-run season, he could be worth a look in deeper fantasy leagues.