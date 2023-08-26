Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to Milwaukee on Friday.

Sanchez struck out in his first three at-bats before crushing a two-run shot to left field in the ninth inning. The long ball was his fifth through 14 games in August and his 17th overall this season, sixth-most among all MLB catchers. That total is particularly impressive given that Sanchez didn't play his first game of the campaign until May 21. However, Sanchez remains a batting-average liability in fantasy, as he's posting a .210 mark on the season.